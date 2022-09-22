A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) – BWS Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of A10 Networks in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 19th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for A10 Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 38.39%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

A10 Networks Stock Up 0.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

ATEN stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31. A10 Networks has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $987.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in A10 Networks by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in A10 Networks by 626.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 745,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in A10 Networks by 33.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,543,000 after purchasing an additional 582,392 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at about $6,277,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 615.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 373,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $33,443.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,184.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $33,443.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,184.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,886 shares of company stock worth $1,609,297 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

