A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Up 6.3% After Analyst Upgrade

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) shares rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $57.00. The company traded as high as $26.02 and last traded at $25.98. Approximately 905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 279,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 3.5 %

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

