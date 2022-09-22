8,450 Shares in Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Acquired by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Separately, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Core Alternative ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period.
Core Alternative ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:CCOR traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $31.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,391. Core Alternative ETF has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $33.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69.
