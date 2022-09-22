7,390 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 242.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth $260,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter worth $270,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter worth $386,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $27.56 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80.

