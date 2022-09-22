7,200 Shares in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Purchased by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 196.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the first quarter worth about $78,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA UPRO traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,377,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,073,703. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a one year low of $31.12 and a one year high of $78.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.