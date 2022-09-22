714 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.64 on Thursday, hitting $278.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,551,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,246,584. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.56 and its 200 day moving average is $312.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

