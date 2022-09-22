542,741 Shares in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Purchased by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 542,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,296,000. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises about 6.0% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $46.98 on Thursday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.76 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.60.

