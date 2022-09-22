50,579 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Purchased by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 50,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,694,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,289,000 after purchasing an additional 529,974 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Zoetis by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,381,000 after purchasing an additional 441,440 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,397,000 after buying an additional 78,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,364,000 after buying an additional 1,234,738 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.74. 45,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.80. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.87 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

