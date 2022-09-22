4,603 Shares in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Bought by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,603 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at $4,351,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at $5,709,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at $5,519,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,217 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXC. StockNews.com raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of BlueLinx to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

Shares of BlueLinx stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.84. 1,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,695. The company has a market cap of $616.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.70. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by ($0.16). BlueLinx had a return on equity of 79.52% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 29.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

