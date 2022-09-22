44,410 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Purchased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 22.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,056,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.44. The stock had a trading volume of 44,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,255. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.41. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.62.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

