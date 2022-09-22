43,737 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.4% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $61.36 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.93.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

