40,695 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Acquired by Capricorn Investment Group LLC

Capricorn Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Capricorn Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $82.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.33. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $81.26 and a one year high of $107.46.

