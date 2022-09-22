3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1,026.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in 3M were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Stock Down 0.6 %

MMM stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,657,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 1-year low of $113.43 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.89 and a 200 day moving average of $140.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

