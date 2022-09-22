360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Up to $13.85

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.85, but opened at $14.33. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 10,754 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on 360 DigiTech in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

360 DigiTech Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $624.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 360 DigiTech

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.