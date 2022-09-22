24,262 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Acquired by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FANG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.89.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.49. 86,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.58 and a 200 day moving average of $132.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $3.05 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

