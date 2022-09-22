2,024 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

VO traded down $3.58 on Thursday, hitting $196.66. 15,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,166. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

