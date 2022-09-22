1irstGold Trading Up 1% This Week (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One 1irstGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $69.74 or 0.00362875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstGold has a total market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $11,171.00 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 1irstGold has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,218.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007486 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00059986 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005719 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064275 BTC.

1irstGold Coin Profile

1irstGold is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,886 coins. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar. The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “1GOLD” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

