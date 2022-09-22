1irstcoin (FST) Market Cap Tops $11.69 Million

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $11.69 million and approximately $7,891.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fireball (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2020. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

