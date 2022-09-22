15,000 Shares in MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) Acquired by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYMD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 943,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 179,422 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 357,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 160,606 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $330,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

MYMD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.52. 6,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,964. MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $95.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.34.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MYMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the causes of disease. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines; and to delay aging and increase longevity, as well as treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19-associated depression.

