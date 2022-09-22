1,259 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 53,451.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,266 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,005,000. 55I LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 801.4% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 171,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after acquiring an additional 152,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,885,000 after purchasing an additional 89,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,618,000 after purchasing an additional 70,198 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.57. 23,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,365. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.41. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.66 and a 52-week high of $222.35.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
