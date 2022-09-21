ZYX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21,017.00 (ZYX)

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last seven days, ZYX has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. ZYX has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $21,017.00 worth of ZYX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZYX coin can currently be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- 1Million Token (1MT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002717 BTC.
- Ubricoin (UBN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CCUniverse (UVU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Martkist (MARTK) traded 70.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Diligence (IRA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blue Baikal (BBC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About ZYX
ZYX is a coin. ZYX’s total supply is 222,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,894,442 coins. ZYX’s official Twitter account is @zyx__network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZYX is zyx.network.
ZYX Coin Trading
