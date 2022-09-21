Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.18–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $394.00 million-$400.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.82 million. Zuora also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Zuora Stock Up 0.9 %

ZUO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.53. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,148. The firm has a market cap of $993.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.95. Zuora has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,483 shares of company stock valued at $840,478 in the last ninety days. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zuora by 1,567.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,643 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 63.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 908,890 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Zuora by 81.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,964,000 after purchasing an additional 838,243 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 872.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 544,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 488,307 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zuora by 41.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 188,563 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

