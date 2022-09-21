Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Lowered by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,288 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,646 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,881,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.1 %

ZTS stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.75 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.