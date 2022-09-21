Zipmex Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $10.30 Million (ZMT)

Zipmex (ZMT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Zipmex has a market capitalization of $10.30 million and approximately $17,303.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zipmex has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Zipmex coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000815 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,321.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00059046 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010538 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00065056 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Zipmex Profile

ZMT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2019. Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.

Buying and Selling Zipmex

According to CryptoCompare, “The Zipmex Token (ZMT) is an ERC-20 traded digital asset native to the Zipmex ecosystem. It is a utility token designed to provide Zipmex ecosystem benefits and to enable access to attractive opportunities, as well as innovative products and services in the digital asset space. Telegram | Medium “

