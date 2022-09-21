Zero Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $94,261.29 and approximately $4.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00287025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00110758 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00072405 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003501 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,919,127 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

