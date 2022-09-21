Zero 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.00 (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Zero has a market cap of $96,997.83 and $10.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00283828 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00111060 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00072405 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000989 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002256 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,915,449 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

