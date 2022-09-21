Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.34 and last traded at $46.70. 1,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 689,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.12.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Zai Lab to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.49). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 290.14% and a negative return on equity of 38.53%. The company had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. abrdn plc grew its position in Zai Lab by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,696,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,251,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,103 shares during the last quarter.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

