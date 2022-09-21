Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 50,584 SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 170.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 47,025 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 337.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $844,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA INKM opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $36.19.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.