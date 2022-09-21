YouGov (LON:YOU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,118.62

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,118.62 ($13.52) and traded as low as GBX 968.78 ($11.71). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 1,060 ($12.81), with a volume of 72,845 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($19.82) price target on shares of YouGov in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

YouGov Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,181.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,037.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,118.

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

