Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Update

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 754,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 691,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Youdao Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DAO traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,776. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88. Youdao has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of -0.66.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CICC Research raised shares of Youdao from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAO. NetEase Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the second quarter worth approximately $9,643,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,648,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,047,000 after buying an additional 275,238 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 1,416.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 174,096 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 9.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,914,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after buying an additional 169,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Youdao during the second quarter valued at approximately $682,000. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

