Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Update

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 754,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 691,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Youdao Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE DAO traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $4.63. 663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,776. Youdao has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of -0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Youdao will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAO. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in Youdao in the second quarter worth $47,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Youdao during the second quarter worth $54,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Youdao during the second quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Youdao during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Youdao during the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

DAO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a report on Friday, July 29th. CICC Research raised shares of Youdao from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

