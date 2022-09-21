Yellow Road Price Reaches $0.0120 on Top Exchanges (ROAD)

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yellow Road has a market cap of $36,445.64 and approximately $190.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00126521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.04 or 0.00882196 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Yellow Road Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

