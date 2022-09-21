YANGAROO (CVE:YOO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of YANGAROO Inc. (CVE:YOO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 120000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

YANGAROO Stock Down 30.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74.

YANGAROO (CVE:YOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that YANGAROO Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YANGAROO Company Profile

YANGAROO Inc, a software company, provides work-flow management solutions for the media and entertainment ecosystem industries in Canada and the United States. It offers Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) platform, a cloud-based technology that provides an integrated workflow and broadcaster connected managed network for digital content delivery and related data management in the advertising, music, and entertainment award show markets.

