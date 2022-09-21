xRhodium (XRC) Achieves Market Cap of $216,210.67

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, xRhodium has traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000910 BTC on popular exchanges. xRhodium has a market cap of $216,210.67 and approximately $138.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About xRhodium

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 2nd, 2017. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh and its Facebook page is accessible here. xRhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for xRhodium is https://reddit.com/r/xrhodium_xrc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

xRhodium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xRhodium is a crypto commodity. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. xRhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce xRhodium's use case.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

