xRhodium (XRC) Achieves Market Cap of $216,210.67

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, xRhodium has traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000910 BTC on popular exchanges. xRhodium has a market cap of $216,210.67 and approximately $138.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- SSVCoin (SSVCOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Huncoin (HNCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GiftNet (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arab League Coin (ALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- 1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.00706829 BTC.
About xRhodium
XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 2nd, 2017. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh and its Facebook page is accessible here. xRhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for xRhodium is https://reddit.com/r/xrhodium_xrc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
xRhodium Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
