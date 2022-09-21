Xaya (CHI) Price Tops $0.0596 on Exchanges

Xaya (CHI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 21st. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Xaya has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Xaya has a market cap of $2.89 million and $9,720.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,240.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023600 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00151573 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00278355 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.45 or 0.00745588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA.

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Xaya Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

