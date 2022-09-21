X World Games Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week (XWG)

X World Games (XWG) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One X World Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. X World Games has a total market capitalization of $8.20 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of X World Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, X World Games has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00126953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005257 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.00877535 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About X World Games

X World Games launched on March 10th, 2021. X World Games’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,459,870,498 coins. X World Games’ official Twitter account is @xwg_games and its Facebook page is accessible here. X World Games’ official website is xwg.games/#. The Reddit community for X World Games is https://reddit.com/r/XWorldGames and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

X World Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “X World Games is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual dream cards, collect and create items and meet new friends.$XWG token is the native token of the X World Games, built based on Binance Smart Chain's BEP-20 standard, with a fixed total supply of 10 billion. $XWG is the essential fuel to boost the growth of the X World Games ecosystem. $XWG holders will be able to claim rewards through participating in the play-to-earn mechanism, DeFi operation and DAO voting process. $XWG will also be accepted as the payment currency in X World Games Marketplace, where players can buy and sell their in-game NFT assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X World Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X World Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X World Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

