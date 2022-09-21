X-CASH (XCASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $458.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,005.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00023333 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00150928 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00279816 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.64 or 0.00734732 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005251 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy X hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.