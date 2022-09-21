W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Up to $6.28

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.28, but opened at $6.53. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 25,494 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

W&T Offshore Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $903.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.95. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 102.77%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,841,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,653,000 after buying an additional 429,419 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after buying an additional 135,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after buying an additional 1,516,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,831,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 92,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

