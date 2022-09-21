Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $49.00 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00011691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $147,942.75 and approximately $49.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00125696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00860135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

