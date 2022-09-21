WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$21.83 and last traded at C$21.77. 1,468,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 615% from the average session volume of 205,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.69.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.