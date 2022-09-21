Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $87.22

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $87.22 and last traded at $87.22, with a volume of 25948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.86.

Woodward Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,387. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul Donovan bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.46 per share, for a total transaction of $101,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,387. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,100 shares of company stock worth $1,622,371. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Woodward by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Woodward by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 1.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 0.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 41.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

