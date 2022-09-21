Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Willamette Valley Vineyards from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 million, a P/E ratio of -123.98 and a beta of 0.76. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards ( NASDAQ:WVVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVVI. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.