Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.39

Shares of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as high as $1.40. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 183,595 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Westwater Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

Westwater Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwater Resources

About Westwater Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Westwater Resources by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 116,082 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 73,887.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 30,294 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.