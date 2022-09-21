Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.39

Shares of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as high as $1.40. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 183,595 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Westwater Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.
Westwater Resources Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwater Resources
About Westwater Resources
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westwater Resources (WWR)
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.