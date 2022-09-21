Western Resources (TSE:WPX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Western Resources Corp (TSE:WPX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.17. Western Resources shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 167,080 shares.
Western Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17.
Western Resources Company Profile
Western Resources Corp, formerly Western Potash Corp, is a Canada-based company, which intends to be able to pursue investment opportunities in other resource properties that may contain metals or minerals other than potash and in jurisdictions that may be outside of Saskatchewan. The Company considers alternative value enhancing opportunities for those resource properties, such as joint ventures, spin-offs or business combinations.
Recommended Stories
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
Receive News & Ratings for Western Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.