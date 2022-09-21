Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Shares Gap Down to $6.39

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.39, but opened at $6.25. Weber shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 1,371 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEBR. Citigroup lowered Weber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Weber to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Weber from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.46.

Weber Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $527.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.17 million. Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weber Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEBR. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Weber in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weber by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Weber in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Weber in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Weber in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weber

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

