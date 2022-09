WAX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.88 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, WAX has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $186.60 million and $6.88 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0859 or 0.00000453 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,934,526,546 coins and its circulating supply is 2,172,686,981 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. WAX (The Worldwide Asset eXchange™) is a blockchain ecosystem in the world for NFTs, dApps and video games — providing a way to create, buy, sell and trade both virtual and physical items to anyone, anywhere in the world. WAX is a NFT network and has facilitated the trade of millions of NFTs from partners including Topps (Major League Baseball), Capcom (Street Fighter), Funko, Atari, Sony’s Funimation, and famous films (Princess Bride and SAW), world-renowned entertainers (Deadmau5, Weezer and William Shatner), and many more. Furthermore, WAX has innovated vIRL® NFTs, which are different from the standard NFTs. They feature a host of functionalities including app/video game integrations, marketing tools and V-commerce capabilities — linking a vIRL® NFT to a real-world item, so you can transfer ownership without physically shipping anything until a collector is ready to claim it as their own. Every vIRL® NFT is minted on the energy efficient and carbon neutral WAX Blockchain that puts the environment first. Discord | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

