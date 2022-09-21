WAX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.88 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, WAX has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $186.60 million and $6.88 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0859 or 0.00000453 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00126682 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002374 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,942.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.
About WAX
WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,934,526,546 coins and its circulating supply is 2,172,686,981 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
WAX Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
