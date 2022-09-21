Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Decreased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Waste Management by 769.6% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.2% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.1 %

WM traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.52. The company had a trading volume of 35,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,589. The company has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

