Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE WM opened at $169.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

