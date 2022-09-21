W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $40.00-$40.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 billion-$20.00 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $27.25-$28.75 EPS.

Shares of GWW stock traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $536.71. 3,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,413. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.45. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $588.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $518.57.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 595.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

