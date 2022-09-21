W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $27.25-28.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $27.96. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $27.25-$28.75 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $518.57.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock traded up $4.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $535.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,413. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.45. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $588.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.